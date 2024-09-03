This Celebrity Chef Got His Start Cooking for His Football Teammates — Here's How He Turned It Into a Career

Chef Eddie Jackson talks about the advantages of food trucks, being mentored by Bobby Flay and streamlining operations with Toast.

Eddie Jackson's career started with football, but it's food that powers him now.

Celebrity chef Jackson, known for appearing on the Food Network, has successfully transitioned his culinary talents into a thriving food business model that blends creativity, mentorship and efficient operations.

Although Jackson grew up around chefs and food, his adult journey started as a young college athlete trying to make money in a pre-NIL era.

He knew his way around the kitchen, so he cooked for his college football teammates out of the kindness of his heart and passion for cooking. Eventually, his father convinced him to create a menu and charge teammates, a precursor to the catering business he started after his playing career was complete.

From there, Jackson made his television debut on Master Chef, a Fox cooking competition show hosted by Gordon Ramsay.

Two years later, Jackson saw a commercial on the Food Network for its cooking competition show Food Network Star, which also gives winners a chance to become a Food Network personality. Jackson won his season and has become a channel staple. Currently, he hosts Out Chef'd and has a recurring spot on seasonal shows, such as the Christmas Cookie Challenge.

Jackson's journey into celebrity culinary stardom is also thanks to the invaluable mentorship he received from celebrity chef and fellow Food Network star Bobby Flay. Their relationship began when Jackson was a contestant on Food Network Star, and Flay's advice left a lasting impact.

"Bobby Flay has been a great mentor for me," Jackson says. "You keep being your authentic self; you're gonna win. This is what he said. And that's just 100% what I did, and I ended up winning."

This authenticity continues to define Jackson's approach to both cooking and business.

As the owner of Rose Hill Beer Garden in Cypress, Texas, Jackson has embraced the dynamic world of food trucks, using it as a proving ground for new concepts. One such venture is Eddie's Burgers, a food truck specializing in Texas Wagyu beef, locally sourced ingredients and scratch-made dishes. Eddie's Burgers has become a hit, selling out daily.

"It gives you more freedom to be creative... I built up through a food truck that only cost me about $30,000 instead of $200,000 or $250,000 to go into a brick-and-mortar and not know anything," Jackson says. "The beauty of a food truck is that it gives you the opportunity to see if your product works or not."

Implementing the Toast suite of services

In addition to his creative and authentic culinary approach, Jackson has also focused on streamlining operations at Rose Hill Beer Garden. Implementing the Toast system has been a game-changer for Jackson. Though he initially only used Toast for POS, Jackson soon realized its full potential in integrating payroll, inventory and other operational aspects into one cohesive system.

"Now that we've streamlined everything with Toast, I'm like, this is so much better," he says.

Jackson's story is one of passion, mentorship and smart business practices, making him not just a chef but a successful entrepreneur who continues to innovate and inspire in the culinary world.

And his parting advice for aspiring entrepreneurs? "Be true to yourself and be as authentic as you can with who you are."

