Informa Restaurant & Food Group editorial director Sam Oches on hosting the National Restaurant Show, social media strategy and creating new media for the hospitality industry.

When Sam Oches started working as a journalist, he brought a pen and notepad to cover events. Now, he also brings a camera and microphone.

Much has changed in media since the early 2000s, including the tools he uses to do his job, but Oches' love for storytelling has not.

"I got a hard-knock education on what this restaurant industry is all about," he says. After 15 years, he feels strong pride in the industry he has covered for so much of his professional life. "This is my industry. I don't feel like I'm a journalist. I feel like I'm a restaurateur. I just happen to be in the media part of it."

In this interview live from the 2024 National Restaurant Show in Chicago, the editorial director at Informa Connect's Restaurant & Food Group shared insights into digital media's role in the restaurant industry.

Podcasting, social media and other forms of digital content have exploded over the years since Oches was a cub reporter.

At the most recent National Restaurant Show, he helped produce podcast interviews, videos and more digital content to tell a well-rounded story about the hugely popular annual event and the industry leaders who attend it.

"It's an incredible opportunity to tell stories in the way people want to receive stories," Oches says about putting out new media like podcasts instead of just traditional articles and photos.

"Today's Gen Z is tomorrow's CEO," he says. "The CEO is our core reader. If we're not adapting to their wants and needs, we're going to be irrelevant."

Launching a new podcast network

As the largest event management company in the world, Informa Connect has become a partner for major industry events, such as the National Restaurant Show.

With this partnership, Informa's expertise allows for the execution of large-scale events, providing the restaurant industry with resources and opportunities for growth. Informa's reach extends beyond events, encompassing a robust media presence with multiple publications dedicated to food service, reinforcing its role as a cornerstone of industry knowledge and networking.

In addition to his editorial duties, Oches and Informa are leading a new initiative: creating a podcast network under the Informa Connect foodservice vertical.

This network will bring together a collection of podcasts, including Oches' own Take-Away with Sam Oches, in which he interviews restaurant decision-makers, from independent operators to big chain executives. It will also feature Extra Serving, a Nation's Restaurant News podcast where Oches and his team discuss industry trends, and other shows like RB Daily from Restaurant Business, which has been renamed Restaurant Daily.

Oches also said they'll roll out a joint podcast network of about 10 shows. This podcast network will serve as a comprehensive resource for industry professionals, offering diverse insights and discussions on the latest trends and challenges in the restaurant world.

"Here's content that can help you do your business better," Oches says. "We want to inform them. We want to educate them and engage them. That's what we're always talking about."

Regarding social media, Oches has found a niche on LinkedIn, where he actively engages with the community through daily posts, often incorporating video content.

"I think [LinkedIn video] is the fastest-growing multimedia out there right now," he says. "I'm trying to figure out what that looks like for me, what kind of video, and what value I provide on LinkedIn."

Oches also uses LinkedIn to highlight his team's work, showcasing stories and perspectives that resonate with the industry.

Although he no longer writes as frequently as he used to, Oches remains committed to promoting his colleagues' work. He understands that social media is about sharing content and providing personal insights and perspectives that engage the audience.

"I have an amazing team," he says. "They're all better than me, so I just let them do it. I'm happy to do all the other things that I do, and I want to share my team stuff because it's important to me to highlight them."

