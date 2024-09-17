This Chicago Native Wants to Build the In-N-Out of Tacos

Taylor Mason, owner of Taylor's Tacos, talks about how a big break on national television helped take her brand to the next level.

Taylor Mason of Taylor's Tacos is on a mission to take her business to the next level and create the "In-N-Out of tacos."

With this bold idea in mind, the West Chicago native is transforming her beloved fast-casual taco concept into a streamlined fast-food experience that caters to the modern customer's craving for convenience. She's fully embraced this shift, fueled by her willingness to adapt and, as she says, "fail fast."

"People either want something quick and convenient, or they want to wine and dine," Mason tells Restaurant Influencers host Shawn Walchef of Cali BBQ Media. "We really have to go down to the fast-food concept, and I think we can do that. I think that we have a product that can withstand that."

Taylor's Tacos has served over 300,000 tacos and completed more than 2,300 catering events. The Chicago Tribune, Chicago Sun-Times, Eater and other outlets have featured the business as a must-visit spot. In August 2023, its "sexy, crispy shrimp taco" earned the title of best taco in Chicago on Good Morning America.

Alongside her wife, Maya, Mason launched Taylor's Tacos Chicago, LLC, which has since grown into a popular catering company, taco shop, event space called Taylored and a nonprofit, Tacos Create Community NFP.

At the core of Mason's entrepreneurial journey is her strong belief in mentorship and the power of community. "It takes a village to raise a business," she says.

And for her, that village is vast. Mason has tapped into a wealth of resources, both in Chicago and nationally, joining programs like Goldman Sachs' 10,000 Small Businesses and NYPace. She actively seeks opportunities to learn and grow, always looking for ways to enhance her business skills and keep Taylor's Tacos thriving.

"There's so much to know," she shares. "I feel like I know so much, but I still have so much to learn. And so my mentors kind of come from everywhere."

Good Morning America effect

Taylor Mason's rise to prominence took a major leap in 2023 when she appeared on Good Morning America after winning the title of best taco in Chicago.

That national spotlight transformed her business. The "Good Morning America effect" brought lines around the corner and recognition on the streets of Chicago. Despite the fame, Mason stays humble, using the momentum from her media appearances and word-of-mouth buzz to continue growing her brand — without relying heavily on marketing.

"To this day, people stop me, saying, 'Oh, you were on Good Morning America,'" Mason says of her newfound notoriety. "Everybody's like, oh, the Keith Lee effect; what about the Good Morning America effect?"

With her eyes set on the future, Mason is a relentless force in the food industry. Her journey exemplifies the power of resilience, mentorship and the drive to push boundaries to grow. "I'm just so grateful that I had that platform to showcase who we are," she says.

