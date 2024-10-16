Watch to see which contestants can convince our board of investors that they have invented the next big thing.

On the season 12 premiere of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, contestants hoping to transform their businesses and lives must convince a panel of elite investors that their dreams are worth making a reality.

And they only have 60 seconds to do it.

This season, the stakes are higher, and the deals are bigger — investors are ready to throw down to get their piece of the next world-changing idea.

A quick refresher on the rules of our show: Every episode challenges contestants to step inside our elevator and pitch their company in just 60 seconds. A board of investors watches, and if they like what they hear, the elevator doors open, and the entrepreneur has the chance to win a life-changing investment. But if the investors don't like what they hear, the elevator heads to the ground floor, and their shot at glory ends.

Watch as the sparks fly and the money flows on the bank-busting season premiere of Elevator Pitch!

Season 12, Episode 1 Board of Investors

Marc Randolph, co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, master of scaling

Kim Perell, CEO of 100.co, serial entrepreneur and investor

Dhani Jones, Former NFL player and serial entrepreneur

Season 12, Episode 1 Entrepreneurs

Mike and Dean Herkenrath, father and son co-founders of Deckiez, caffeinated pouches that are nicotine-free and tobacco-free.

Narell Vasquez and AJ Marino, co-founders of Full Of Beans Kitchen, pancake and waffle mixes made from whole fava beans.

Bruce Dell, founder of Axiom Holographics, creator of large-scale interactive holograms and holographic devices.

How to Watch

Season 12 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business. New episodes stream on Wednesdays on Entrepreneur.com and EntrepreneurTV.