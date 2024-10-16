Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Will Investors Go Wild for a Hologram Zoo? Find Out on the Season Premiere of 'Elevator Pitch.' Watch to see which contestants can convince our board of investors that they have invented the next big thing.

By Mackenzie Truman Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • The season 12 premiere of "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch" features contestants trying to win life-changing investments from legendary business titans like Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph, marketing maven Kim Perell and former NFL player and serial entrepreneur Dhani Jones.
  • Money isn't everything — an investor's experience can be way more valuable than the size of the check they're about to cut.

On the season 12 premiere of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, contestants hoping to transform their businesses and lives must convince a panel of elite investors that their dreams are worth making a reality.

And they only have 60 seconds to do it.

This season, the stakes are higher, and the deals are bigger — investors are ready to throw down to get their piece of the next world-changing idea.

A quick refresher on the rules of our show: Every episode challenges contestants to step inside our elevator and pitch their company in just 60 seconds. A board of investors watches, and if they like what they hear, the elevator doors open, and the entrepreneur has the chance to win a life-changing investment. But if the investors don't like what they hear, the elevator heads to the ground floor, and their shot at glory ends.

Watch as the sparks fly and the money flows on the bank-busting season premiere of Elevator Pitch!

Season 12, Episode 1 Board of Investors

Season 12, Episode 1 Entrepreneurs

  • Mike and Dean Herkenrath, father and son co-founders of Deckiez, caffeinated pouches that are nicotine-free and tobacco-free.
  • Narell Vasquez and AJ Marino, co-founders of Full Of Beans Kitchen, pancake and waffle mixes made from whole fava beans.
  • Bruce Dell, founder of Axiom Holographics, creator of large-scale interactive holograms and holographic devices.

How to Watch

Season 12 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business. New episodes stream on Wednesdays on Entrepreneur.com and EntrepreneurTV. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.

Mackenzie Truman

Entrepreneur Staff

