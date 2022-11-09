Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Here's the Difference Between a Pitch That Nets a $100,000 Investment and One That Nets $0

The money is moving on the new episode of 'Elevator Pitch.'

By

Check out episode three of the new season of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch. In each episode of the show, entrepreneurs are challenged to step into an elevator and pitch their business on camera to a board of investors in 60 seconds or less. If the investors like what they hear, the elevator doors open to reveal the boardroom, and contestants have the chance to walk away with life-changing funding, mentorship from the smartest minds in business and a personal and brand-defining moment.

Related: What Do You Do When an Investor Suddenly Changes the Terms Mid-Deal?

Episode 3 Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch board of investors:

Episode 3 Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch contestants:

  • Mary Beth Cicero, co-founder and CEO of IUD company 3 Daughters
  • Orri Bogda and Chaim Weinerman from energy spray company Vae Labs
  • Jordan Clarke, founder of ultra-comfortable shoe company Dooeys
  • Kamaal Jarrett, founder of Jamaican sauce company Hillside Harvest
  • Anthony Tranchida and Scott Mobley, founders of grill brush company Grill Rescue

Related: Watch the Pitch That Landed a $175,000 Investment

Who wins, and who gets sent down?

Sometimes it's good to push back hard at doubtful investors to win them over. Other times? Not so much. In this episode, three entrepreneurs walk out with amazing deals, and two don't get so lucky. Is it their product? Their pitch? Their personalities? Watch to see what went right and what went wrong.

Season 8 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is brought to you by Amazon Business with support from State Farm and Canon. New episodes stream Wednesdays on entrepreneur.com. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.

Latest

Watch now
Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

This Web3 Infrastructure Platform Serves More Than 2 Trillion Transactions a Year

The co-founder of Ankr shares his insights on Web3 development and his crypto predictions for 2023.

Watch now
Leadership

No Drama Office: Too Many Video Calls

We've all heard about video chat fatigue, but there is a much worse problem plaguing America's workplaces that seldom gets reported: feral video chat syndrome.

Watch now
Science & Technology

Square Pie Guys CEO Daniel Stoller on How Tech is Improving the Pizza Business

Interview with the co-founder of Square Pie Guys about building culture from the inside out, using media as a learning tool, and creating the Domino's Pizza of the next generation.

Watch now
Partner Spotlight

How This Female-Owned Aviation Business Took Flight

An inspiring conversation with Lee Kapel, CEO & President of TSI Aviation Inc.

Watch now
Living

These Tools Can Help You Be 10 Times More Productive

In this video, Ben Angel shares how nutritional psychology can help supercharge productivity.

Watch now
Celebrity Entrepreneurs

Highlights from the 8th Annual MAKERS Conference with Jessica Alba and Constance Wu

Changemakers across industries spoke at the 8th annual MAKERS Conference to share how their work is creating a more accessible world for all. Jessica Abo has the highlights.

Watch now
Fundraising

What Do You Do When an Investor Suddenly Changes the Terms Mid-Deal?

Learn the finer points of pitching and deal-making in the new episode of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch.

Watch now
Leadership

No Drama Office: Not Here to Make Friends

Change can be scary, but it is possible to work in a No Drama Office. Just remember, we're all on the same team, searching for a healthy work-life balance in a space free of our co-workers' creepy dolls. ?

Watch now
Operations & Logistics

She's Helped People Make Millions — Here's How You Can Gain Visibility Around Your Speech

Speaking and event expert Dannella Burnett shares how speakers can accelerate their impact in any economy.

Watch now
Leadership

Hospitality Legend Richie Romero on Making NYC The City That Never Sleeps…Again

Interview with New York City Hospitality Legend Richie Romero about putting relationships at the forefront of business, the changing celebrity economy, and how he embarked on a career in making people happy.

Watch now
Living

How to Start a 'Million Dollar' Morning Routine

Restructure your morning with a few simple steps that may help to amplify your energy.

Watch now
Starting a Business

This Doctor Believes Every Physician Deserves a Coach: Here's What She Did About it

Dr. Sunny Smith is a family physician and the founder of a coaching platform called Empowering Women Physicians. She sat down with Jessica Abo to share how she's helping doctors focus on what's most meaningful to them.

Watch now
Fundraising

Watch the Pitch That Landed a $175,000 Investment

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is back, and the money is flowing!

Watch now
Business Models

3 Common Legal Mistakes to Avoid When Working on Your Online Business

The founder of Berkley Sweetapple Law shares her legal advice for entrepreneurs.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • No Drama Office
    Working in an office can be crazy — but it doesn't have to be! In this new comedy series, watch as people learn to navigate the twists and turns that come with the nationwide return to the workplace.

  • Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch
    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.

  • That Will Never Work
    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.

  • Restaurant Influencers
    Every week host and restaurant owner Shawn P. Walchef talks with leaders in restaurant and hospitality about their secrets to finding success with customers and growing a brand online.

  • Jessica Abo
    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.

  • Going Public
    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.