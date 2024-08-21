On the season 11 finale of "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch," contestants lay it all on the line for the chance to transform their businesses and their lives.

It's the season 11 finale of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, and contestants are fired up for their final chance at winning life-changing money from our board of investors.

Watch as hopeful entrepreneurs step into our elevator and have just 60 seconds to pitch their big ideas. If our board of investors likes what they hear, the elevator doors open, and negotiations begin. But if the investors don't like what they hear, the elevator heads back to the ground floor, game over. "I'm not in the business of wasting time," says investor Rogers Healy, owner and CEO of Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners.

Yes, it can be brutal, but don't get it wrong — investors might quickly turn down pitches, but when they see something they like, they pounce. "I cannot wait to see what happens if he gets into the boardroom!" says investor Marc Randolph, co-founder of Netflix, after hearing one particularly intriguing concept. Here's the thing: In the entrepreneurship game, when big money meets big ideas, everybody wins.

Find out who scores and who strokes out — plus learn how to get featured on a future episode. "I can't wait to see who shows up next season!" says serial entrepreneur and investor Kim Perell. Think you have what it takes to win in the elevator? Apply now!

Season 11, Episode 8 Board of Investors

Marc Randolph, co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, master of scaling

Kim Perell, CEO of 100.co, serial entrepreneur and investor

Rogers Healy, owner and CEO of Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners

Season 11, Episode 8 Entrepreneurs

Kyle Schiedemeyer, founder of Birdie Bombs, grip-n-rip alcohol shots made for golfers

Brian Horowitz, founder of Creative Wagons, a veteran-owned small business that makes creative, functional outdoor gear

Brian Wholeman, founder of EZ Shade, an inexpensive and easy way to hide bare bulbs

How to Watch

Season 11 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business. New episodes stream on Wednesdays on Entrepreneur.com and EntrepreneurTV. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.