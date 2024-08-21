Get All Access for $5/mo

This Is the Tell-Tale Sign That Your Business Idea Is a Winner, According to Investors On the season 11 finale of "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch," contestants lay it all on the line for the chance to transform their businesses and their lives.

By Dan Bova Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Be clear and crisp with your pitch — investors' time and attention are limited.
  • Demonstrate sales traction to show investors a path to huge gains.
  • Walk in with confidence — investors are hoping that you are the next big thing!

It's the season 11 finale of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, and contestants are fired up for their final chance at winning life-changing money from our board of investors.

Watch as hopeful entrepreneurs step into our elevator and have just 60 seconds to pitch their big ideas. If our board of investors likes what they hear, the elevator doors open, and negotiations begin. But if the investors don't like what they hear, the elevator heads back to the ground floor, game over. "I'm not in the business of wasting time," says investor Rogers Healy, owner and CEO of Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners.

Yes, it can be brutal, but don't get it wrong — investors might quickly turn down pitches, but when they see something they like, they pounce. "I cannot wait to see what happens if he gets into the boardroom!" says investor Marc Randolph, co-founder of Netflix, after hearing one particularly intriguing concept. Here's the thing: In the entrepreneurship game, when big money meets big ideas, everybody wins.

Related: Here's the One Word That Makes Investors Want to Hear More About Your Business

Find out who scores and who strokes out — plus learn how to get featured on a future episode. "I can't wait to see who shows up next season!" says serial entrepreneur and investor Kim Perell. Think you have what it takes to win in the elevator? Apply now!

Season 11, Episode 8 Board of Investors

Season 11, Episode 8 Entrepreneurs

  • Kyle Schiedemeyer, founder of Birdie Bombs, grip-n-rip alcohol shots made for golfers
  • Brian Horowitz, founder of Creative Wagons, a veteran-owned small business that makes creative, functional outdoor gear
  • Brian Wholeman, founder of EZ Shade, an inexpensive and easy way to hide bare bulbs

Related: Is This Business Idea Too Good Not to Steal? Find Out on This Episode of 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch.'

How to Watch

Season 11 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business. New episodes stream on Wednesdays on Entrepreneur.com and EntrepreneurTV. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.
Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim, and Spy magazine. His latest books for kids include This Day in History, Car and Driver's Trivia ZoneRoad & Track Crew's Big & Fast Cars, The Big Little Book of Awesome Stuff, and Wendell the Werewolf

Read his humor column This Should Be Fun if you want to feel better about yourself.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

More from Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

This Is the Tell-Tale Sign That Your Business Idea Is a Winner, According to Investors

Here's the One Word That Makes Investors Want to Hear More About Your Business

Is This Business Idea Too Good Not to Steal? Find Out on This Episode of 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch.'

What Do You Need for the Perfect Elevator Pitch? It Takes 3 Simple Elements.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Human-Capable' AI Agents Will Change the Workforce Within 3 Years, According to a CEO Currently Creating the 'Perfect' AI Employee

Most business leaders plan to use AI agents to automate tasks within the next few years.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

'Here We Go Again': Spanx Inventor Reveals Her New Invention in Viral Post

Billionaire inventor Sara Blakely announced her latest fashion innovation.

By David James
By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

4 Steps to Building a Purpose-Driven Business

Learn how to build a purpose-driven business that thrives by focusing on sustainability, community and impactful values.

By Chris Bowman
Franchise

McDonald's Nostalgic New Collector's Cups Are Reselling for Nearly $100 — Here's How to Get One

McDonald's recently introduced the Collector's Meal, featuring six collectible cups adorned with nostalgic characters.

By Carl Stoffers
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel