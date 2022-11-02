It's episode two of the new season of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, and the deals are flowing. In each episode, entrepreneurs are challenged to step into an elevator and pitch their business on camera to a board of investors in 60 seconds or less. If the investors like what they hear, the elevator doors open to reveal the boardroom, and contestants have the chance to walk away with life-changing funding, mentorship from the smartest minds in business and a personal and brand-defining moment.

Episode 2 Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch board of investors:

Marc Randolph, co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, master of scaling

Kim Perell, CEO of 100.co, marketing expert

Nicole Walters, CEO of Inherit Learning Company, speaker and influencer

Episode 2 Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch contestants:

Arjun Rai from HelloWoofy, an innovative SaaS digital content marketing platform

Edward McGovern from CERA, a critical response app

Alicia Tulsee from Moxie, a company that makes high-tech scrubs for the modern nurse

Lisa and Mark Burginger from Quibits, an educational toy company that encourages creativity and building

Issac Hicks from SlipBot Inc., SaaS for reinsurance slip-processing

Joey Angelo from SipMargs, which makes award-winning margaritas in a can

Who wins, and who gets sent down?

Teaching moments abound in this episode. Check it out to who did well — and who fell short. Keep watching to find out the real reason that one investor suddenly changed their offer mid-deal, and how the entrepreneur responded under pressure.

