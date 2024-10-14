Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the competitive world of tech, Amanda Lannert, CEO of Jellyvision, stands out not only for her unconventional career path but also for her dynamic leadership style. Under her guidance, Jellyvision has evolved from a gaming and digital agency into an HR tech company that now serves 25% of Fortune 500 companies. Despite the success, Lannert's leadership mantra remains rooted in constant improvement. As she puts it, "There is nothing at Jellyvision that can't be improved. There is nothing about me that can't be improved. So, where do we want to get started?"

Related: Inside a Sport Marketing Giant's Playbook for Connecting Big Brands With Rabid Fans

Lannert's journey with Jellyvision began in 2000 when the company was navigating a rapidly changing tech landscape. With little prior experience in technology and gaming, Lannert initially joined Jellyvision hoping to learn and contribute. However, her adaptability and problem-solving skills led her to the role of CEO.

Her story exemplifies the importance of being open to change and willing to pivot when faced with new challenges. One of her key pieces of advice for leaders is to recognize that, "The world is full of change. There is no more stability. You might as well do what you love with people you like and respect."

A pivotal moment in Jellyvision's transformation was the shift from creating CD-ROM-based games to developing interactive educational software. As Lannert explained, this move was guided by the desire to engage and educate users on complicated subjects like health benefits—a space often neglected in terms of user-centric design. Today, Jellyvision's flagship product, ALEX, uses engaging, personalized interactions to help employees understand and choose their benefits, a process that can save companies significant costs and boost employee satisfaction.

Related: How Military Service Taught the CEO of Arc'teryx to Lead with Precision and Passion

Lannert's approach to leadership is both refreshing and grounded in authenticity. She emphasizes the need for transparency and integrity in business dealings. "You can do a bad deal with good people, but you can't do a good deal with bad people," she shared, highlighting the value she places on character over profit. For aspiring leaders, Lannert suggests focusing on surrounding yourself with individuals who will challenge you and offer truthful feedback. "Find someone who loves you and will tell you the truth," she advises.

Ultimately, Lannert stresses that a company's success is built on its people. "Jellyvision is just a business that was, is, and always will be only as good as the people that we have," she says. Creating a culture of openness and creativity is central to her leadership strategy. Lannert encourages other CEOs to embrace change and never settle for mediocrity. Her willingness to adapt, paired with her belief that everyone has room for improvement, sets a powerful example for leaders looking to drive growth and innovation in their own organizations.

Related: How This Latina CEO Created the Fastest-Growing Hispanic Media Company in the U.S.