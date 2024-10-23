Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Owning a business can sometimes be lonely, especially if you are the only senior-level person in the organization. It is hard to explain the effort, the constant attention and the burden of leadership to others. In fact, a QuickBooks survey found that more than 75% of small business owners report feeling stressed but might not want to discuss their feelings or concerns with employees

However, they are willing to open up to other business owners. Recently, I taught a class for the Small Business of Michigan Foundation to a group of business owners. During the discussion, those feelings of being alone bubbled up. Everyone seemed hungry to share experiences and get honest feedback on business initiatives. This was a two-session boot camp not designed for a long-term commitment. To my surprise, in just eight hours of class, the participants formed bonds quickly, and many exchanged info to keep in touch.

This need for peer-to-peer conversation and commiseration is real. For many, the answer is to join business groups. It seems like a good idea but do your homework. You might find that the experience does not live up to the hype, and the cost does not provide a return. I know from experience.

Over the years, I have joined economic groups, women's forums, trade organizations and so on. The results were mixed. Today, I have connections with several organizations that are worth the time, but I want to offer a few ideas for those who are still searching.

Is it the right fit?

We all like to belong but why are you seeking a community? Do you want to know more about your industry? Want to get together with other owners to share general knowledge? Is it about networking and sales? That's great but be prepared. While you are selling them, they are selling you. Be sure the group is your preferred target market. Otherwise, it can be annoying and a waste of time.

Many business owners join organizations offering group buying power for goods and services or various types of insurance. This levels the playing field for smaller businesses and gives them what bigger entities enjoy just because of their size. It can be a great benefit, but check out how the organization vets the member offerings. Is it simply a pay-to-play, or is there a process for finding the best value for members? And know that the offering will change over time.

Do you connect with the mission?

Every organization has a mission. Some focus on serving specific groups, such as veterans, women, minorities or particular industries. Others have a broader mission. For example, the National Small Business Association (NSBA) is a nonpartisan organization that serves all small businesses. For more than 85 years, it has advocated for small businesses and provided a way for business owners' voices to be heard.

While serving as the Board Chair for NSBA, I had the opportunity to testify before the House Committee on Small Business about the challenges that pertain to creation, sustainability, and future growth. I have participated in this organization to this very day because of its mission, which I believe in.

One of the most important things about connecting with a mission-based organization is that they often have the time and resources to focus more deeply on the issues at hand. It is tough when you are running a business to do it all, so having the power of an organization behind you makes it more manageable.

Does the organization have a strong board and succession plan?

Organizations have a lifecycle. They build, level off and then either surge to a new level or begin to decline. The strength and resilience are often based on a great staff, a strong board and a succession plan. At one point, I was a panelist for a meeting of a local chapter of a national organization. I liked what I saw and asked about membership. To my surprise, they asked if I would join and be the next chapter president. That is not a good sign. The problem was that the local chapter was losing members and did not have a robust programming committee.

Call me crazy, but I accepted the challenge. I asked the national to relax some programming requirements and worked to stabilize the organization. We recruited new board members and put in place a solid succession plan. Today, the chapter is still operating and healthy.

Check out the board and plan for the organization. Is it vital? Growing? Is there an opportunity for you to step up and get board experience?

Check out the cost

Most business associations are non-profits and have a variety of membership levels. A premium level gets you additional access to resources and events. You need to assess if that is valuable or if a basic membership gives you what you need. Some organizations offer free or online memberships. This gives you the chance to experience what they have to offer and then upgrade at some point.

A final thought

Over the years, I have learned a few things. The value of membership really depends on what I put into the organization. If the programming is not convenient to access, it is hard to participate, and I don't get much out of it. Some organizations were wonderful when I started my business but no longer met my current needs or did not keep it fresh.

Don't get stuck when you outgrow an organization. Move on. Finally, there needs to be great opportunities to meet face-to-face and virtually. The real benefit is the people that you meet. Making connections is why you join, so be sure you are excited to "get in the room" with them.