Can Anyone Beat Microsoft at AI? The CEO of Salesforce Thinks His Company Can. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff calls Copilot "the new Microsoft Clippy."

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff had harsh words for Microsoft's AI efforts.
  • In an episode of the podcast Rapid Response earlier this month, Benioff called Copilot "disappointing" and said it wouldn't be around.
  • Microsoft has been making billion-dollar bets on AI.

Microsoft has invested billions in AI and plans to reopen a nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania to power the technology. Still, Marc Benioff, CEO of enterprise competitor Salesforce, says that Microsoft's efforts aren't enough and that Microsoft has actually done a "tremendous disservice" to the AI industry.

"When you look at how Copilot has been sold to our customers, it's disappointing," Benioff said in an episode of the Masters of Scale Rapid Response podcast earlier this month. "It doesn't work, it spews data all over the floors, it doesn't deliver value to customers. I haven't found a customer who has transformational work with Copilot."

Benioff said that Salesforce customers were "so confused" because of how Microsoft had delivered AI.

"Copilot is really the new Microsoft Clippy," Benioff said, referring to the paperclip-shaped office assistant that Microsoft discontinued in 2007. "I don't think Copilot will be around, I don't think customers will use it." Salesforce is a Microsoft competitor.

Marc Benioff. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Microsoft says that companies like Visa, Honda, and Pfizer are using Copilot.

Microsoft has made several high-profile AI investments, including a $13 billion investment in OpenAI.

Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

