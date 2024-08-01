Get All Access for $5/mo

OpenAI's Biggest Investor Is Now Listed as a Rival — and One of Its Main Competitors Antitrust regulators have started looking into the Microsoft-OpenAI partnership, and a new detail was slipped into Microsoft's annual report this week.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Microsoft is OpenAI's biggest investor, with a $13 billion stake in the ChatGPT-maker.
  • A Tuesday filing shows that Microsoft has labeled OpenAI a competitor in AI, search, and news advertising.
  • The move comes amid antitrust scrutiny. Microsoft gave up a board seat on OpenAI last month.

Microsoft's Tuesday annual report slipped in a new detail — it briefly mentioned OpenAI as a competitor in AI, search, and news advertising, despite Microsoft's $13 billion, years-long commitment to the ChatGPT maker. Microsoft is OpenAI's largest investor.

Microsoft's previous annual report only mentioned OpenAI as a partner, not a competitor. The 2023 report stated that OpenAI exclusively uses Microsoft's cloud services to power ChatGPT; Microsoft, in turn, uses the company's AI models in its products.

Though Microsoft reiterated the partnership in the 2024 report, it added that OpenAI is a rival too.

"Our AI offerings compete with AI products from hyperscalers such as Amazon and Google, as well as products from other emerging competitors, including Anthropic, OpenAI, Meta, and other open source offerings," the 2024 report reads.

Microsoft's search and news advertising business also "competes with Google, OpenAI, and a wide array of websites," per the report.

Related: Microsoft AI CEO Says Almost All Content on the Internet Is Fair Game for AI Training

Microsoft's 2022 annual report only mentioned OpenAI once, as part of Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service.


Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott, right, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, left. Photographer: Chona Kasinger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In July, Microsoft gave up its OpenAI board seat amid antitrust scrutiny. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission launched an investigation into the Microsoft-OpenAI partnership a month prior, focusing on possible antitrust and data collection issues.

Microsoft's OpenAI partnership took center stage in November during a leadership conflict that spanned five days. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was removed from his position and decided to join Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team.

"I remain confident in Sam and his leadership and capability, and that's why we want to welcome him to Microsoft," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told Bloomberg at the time.

Altman ultimately returned to lead OpenAI after 95% of the company threatened to quit unless he came back.

Related: Former OpenAI Board Member Reveals Why She Had CEO Sam Altman Fired
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

She Started a Business With $2,000 of Personal Savings — Then Grew It to More Than $100 Million Revenue

Nicole Wegman, founder and CEO of Ring Concierge, drew on her experience as a product developer to launch her business.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

These Grandparents Make $10,000 a Month on Their Delivery Side Hustle, With Free Workcations — 'We Hit a Hotel With a Pool'

These seniors started driving for Instacart and Doordash, then added apps from there. Within a few months, the "Gigging Grandparents" had turned a part-time delivery gig into a comfortable living.

By Frances Dodds
Business Culture

Toxic Workplaces Burn Cash and Crush Morale — 7 Ways to Build a Culture Everyone Wants to Join

Having worked for almost two decades in the hiring industry, here are ways to create a company culture that will retain your top talent, save you money and help your business grow.

By Lesley Pyle
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev
Starting a Business

Airbnb and Vrbo Often Have Wildly Different Prices for the Same Listing. This Entrepreneur Built a Platform to Find You the Best Deal.

Tech entrepreneur Justin Gordon discusses his latest venture, HiChee, which is transforming the way people book vacation rentals.

By Dan Bova
Business Solutions

Boost Business Efficiency with MS Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Just $44.99

Streamline development and reduce costs with a powerful tool.

By StackCommerce