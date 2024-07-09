Get All Access for $5/mo

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Control D

Ads are so annoying when you're working online. So, do something about it. Right now, you can get this five-year subscription to the Control D Some Control Plan for only $31.99 (reg. $120) with code SAVENOW, through 11:59 p.m. PT on July 21.

For entrepreneurs running businesses, they can also be detrimental to your team's productivity and your overall bottom line. Control D is described as a "one-touch solution for anyone who wants to take back control over their lives, improve productivity, and boost total performance."

During a special, limited-time price drop, you can get this five-year subscription to the Control D Some Control Plan for only $31.99 (reg. $120) with code SAVENOW.

Control D's ad-blocking capabilities enable users to browse the internet faster. With so many companies operating online these days with systems and programs that require steady, uninterrupted internet connections, this type of feature could be considered invaluable.

Business leaders can also use Control D to create productivity schedules for themselves and their workers, so they can stay on task and even block potential distractions. If you have a team you'd like to distribute the plan across, you can create unique browsing profiles for each one of them with unique rules, regulations, and guidelines for each.

With this plan, Contro lD can also work with up to ten devices, which is more than enough for many small businesses and teams. Its robust services and reliability make this service a hit among users and critics alike, which might explain its 5/5-star rating on Product Hunt.

Make sure to act by 11:59 p.m. PT on July 21 to grab this five-year subscription to the Control D Some Control Plan for only $31.99 (reg. $120) with code SAVENOW.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
