Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

There are a few approaches that can be taken in terms of starting a trucking business. The first approach is to start a trucking business, secure transportation accounts, and hire subcontract drivers with their own trucks and equipment to service the transportation accounts. The second approach is to purchase or lease a truck and work as an independent trucker, servicing your own accounts or subcontracting for a transportation firm. Both approaches to starting a business within the trucking industry have their pros and cons. However, be forewarned: the trucking industry as a whole is extremely competitive, and the rising cost of fuel, maintenance, and insurance has resulted in drivers having to work extremely long hours to generate any profit beyond a working wage. Profit potential including income, $50,000+ per year.

Categories