Latest
My Action Plan for Saving and Spending
It is crucial to know where your money goes if you want to get your finances under control. The problem? That isn’t always obvious: Sure, you may keep track of...
7 Signs You Could Be Spending More of Your Retirement Money
Are you nearing or in retirement and feeling like you could be spending your money a bit more freely? You’re not alone. Many people think they can spend freely in...
Deciding the Best Time to Retire
Choosing when to retire is one of the most important decisions you’ll ever make. People typically do so when they’re older, but not every retiree is considered a senior citizen....
15 of the Most Common Money Wasters
Despite most people’s efforts to avoid debt and exceed their budget, it can be easy to overspend. Many common money wasters, however, lurk in the shadows, waiting to steal your...
55 Money Making Apps and Websites
Everybody could use a little extra money now and then, even those making a decent salary. Maybe it’s to go on a dream vacation, pay down debt, or shore up...
How to Make Sure Your Business Lasts Long After You
It’s often the single most neglected element of business ownership. No one wants to think about it. But failing to choose a successor for your company’s leadership can result in...
11 Tips to Invest in Gold for Retirement
If you’re looking for a smart way to invest for retirement, consider adding gold to your portfolio. Gold has long been considered a safe investment with a solid track record,...
Making a Seamless Move to FASB ASC 842 Audits
When the calendar flipped from 2021 to 2022, your private company didn’t only enter yet another year. Instead, it entered when the latest Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) ASC 842...
When Do Immediate Annuities Start Paying
How do you plan on spending your golden years? Perhaps exploring exotic locations or embracing the culture? Or, maybe you want to spend as much time as possible with the...
Building Wealth: A Key Step in Hedging Against Inflation
Individuals seeking to build wealth have used a wide variety of methods, strategies and plans. There are tips about what you should do and what to avoid. However, building wealth...
How Can I Check My Credit Score?
There’s a common misconception that if you check your credit reports from the three nationwide credit bureaus, you’ll also see your credit scores. Unfortunately, that isn’t true. Credit scores are...
How to Plan for a Retirement Filled with Luxury Travel
As you approach retirement, it’s normal to start thinking about all the places you’ve always wanted to visit but never had the time or money for. After years of working...
Why You Should Buy a Good Annuity and Avoid the Rest
Let’s be real. It can be hard to save for retirement. But, after you figure out how much you need to save for retirement, the real work begins. Obviously, there...
What Is APR?
Whether it’s mortgages, auto loans, or credit cards, you’ve likely seen APR, or annual percentage rate. By understanding how APRs work, you can make better financial decisions when borrowing money....
Retirement Planning Tips for the Self-Employed
For the self-employed, retirement planning can be a bit more complicated than for the rest of the population. They don’t have the benefit of an employer-sponsored plan and an HR...