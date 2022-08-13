Due

Due

Due is a payments, eCash, online invoicing, time tracking, global payments and digital wallet solution for freelancers, small business owners and companies of all sizes.

Follow Due on Social

Latest

Finance

My Action Plan for Saving and Spending

It is crucial to know where your money goes if you want to get your finances under control. The problem? That isn’t always obvious: Sure, you may keep track of...

Continue Reading

Finance

7 Signs You Could Be Spending More of Your Retirement Money

Are you nearing or in retirement and feeling like you could be spending your money a bit more freely? You’re not alone. Many people think they can spend freely in...

Continue Reading

Finance

Deciding the Best Time to Retire

Choosing when to retire is one of the most important decisions you’ll ever make. People typically do so when they’re older, but not every retiree is considered a senior citizen....

Continue Reading

Finance

15 of the Most Common Money Wasters

Despite most people’s efforts to avoid debt and exceed their budget, it can be easy to overspend. Many common money wasters, however, lurk in the shadows, waiting to steal your...

Continue Reading

Finance

55 Money Making Apps and Websites

Everybody could use a little extra money now and then, even those making a decent salary. Maybe it’s to go on a dream vacation, pay down debt, or shore up...

Continue Reading

Finance

How to Make Sure Your Business Lasts Long After You

It’s often the single most neglected element of business ownership. No one wants to think about it. But failing to choose a successor for your company’s leadership can result in...

Continue Reading

Finance

11 Tips to Invest in Gold for Retirement

If you’re looking for a smart way to invest for retirement, consider adding gold to your portfolio. Gold has long been considered a safe investment with a solid track record,...

Continue Reading

Finance

Making a Seamless Move to FASB ASC 842 Audits

When the calendar flipped from 2021 to 2022, your private company didn’t only enter yet another year. Instead, it entered when the latest Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) ASC 842...

Continue Reading

Finance

When Do Immediate Annuities Start Paying

How do you plan on spending your golden years? Perhaps exploring exotic locations or embracing the culture? Or, maybe you want to spend as much time as possible with the...

Continue Reading

Finance

Building Wealth: A Key Step in Hedging Against Inflation

Individuals seeking to build wealth have used a wide variety of methods, strategies and plans. There are tips about what you should do and what to avoid. However, building wealth...

Continue Reading

Finance

How Can I Check My Credit Score?

There’s a common misconception that if you check your credit reports from the three nationwide credit bureaus, you’ll also see your credit scores. Unfortunately, that isn’t true. Credit scores are...

Continue Reading

Finance

How to Plan for a Retirement Filled with Luxury Travel

As you approach retirement, it’s normal to start thinking about all the places you’ve always wanted to visit but never had the time or money for. After years of working...

Continue Reading

Finance

Why You Should Buy a Good Annuity and Avoid the Rest

Let’s be real. It can be hard to save for retirement. ‌But, after you figure out how much you need to save for retirement, the real work‌ ‌begins. Obviously, there...

Continue Reading

Finance

What Is APR?

Whether it’s mortgages, auto loans, or credit cards, you’ve likely seen APR, or annual percentage rate. By understanding how APRs work, you can make better financial decisions when borrowing money....

Continue Reading

Finance

Retirement Planning Tips for the Self-Employed

For the self-employed, retirement planning can be a bit more complicated than for the rest of the population. They don’t have the benefit of an employer-sponsored plan and an HR...

Continue Reading