Royal Treatment

The (sometimes) sad state of America's customer service.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 1998 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

There was a time when customers were considered important. A business stood behind its products and services. The word "service" was linked with the word "smile." Not anymore!

How many times have you been disappointed with a company's customer service? Tried to return an item you bought and couldn't? Spent weeks trying to correct a billing error on a statement while getting late charges added to your bill?

We asked people whether they believe customer service has generally gotten better, worse or remained the same. Here are some of the responses:

  • "Worse . . . it has gone downhill. I'm always surprised when I get good customer service."
  • "Businesses are unresponsive and out of touch with customer needs."
  • "Too many businesses over-promise and under-deliver. They hire people who lack proper training and knowledge about the products and services they're offering, and it shows in the service you get."
  • "People are rude and short with you. They act as if they're doing you a favor just by being there. Some start arguments and cop an attitude with customers making returns."

In the long run, companies that are driven more by profits, price wars and victory over the competition than by providing excellent customer service will lose out while others cash in. Indifferent attitudes toward customers and lack of accountability and responsiveness leave a void in the marketplace.

It's up to you, the homebased business owner, to fill this void. You most likely rely on favorable word-of-mouth to attract and keep customers, so who better to recognize the importance of good customer relations and service? Frankly, you have more incentive to keep customers satisfied and should therefore be better at it. Whereas big businesses are impersonal by nature because they're hierarchical entities, you are personal by nature because you're a person. Don't get disgusted with the state of customer service--get tough. Set new standards of excellence by exceeding customers' expectations.

Debra Schacher, a marketing communications consultant, is president of Dare to Dream Marketing Services in Irvine, California, and chair of the National Home Office & Business Opportunities Association.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.