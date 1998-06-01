Power Play

Minority women entrepreneurs thrive in the United States.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Chalk another one up for minority women-owned businesses. According to a recent study by the National Foundation for Women Business Owners (NFWBO), this once-underrated segment of the working population is making fast strides in the business world.

Basing its findings on the most current U.S. Census data available, the NFWBO estimates that today, more than 1 million U.S. businesses are owned by minority women; these firms employ 1.7 million people; and they generate approximately $184 billion in sales. Additionally, the study reports that the number of minority women-owned firms is increasing three times faster than businesses overall.

Why all the recent success? "Some minority women entrepreneurs have been in the corporate world and have hit corporate glass ceilings," explains Cecilia Conrad, senior research associate at the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies. "But because they have a sense of their own productivity and have connections, they see themselves as able to go off and start their own businesses."

The study also found the fastest growth industries actually involved nontraditional sectors, such as construction and wholesale trade. According to Conrad, special programs are largely to thank for this diversity. "We have to give some credit to the minority contracting programs that ensure [subcontracting] opportunities," she says. "Those are the particular areas where the government [awards] a lot of contracts."

The future certainly looks bright. Says Conrad, "The more people hear these success stories, the less [they'll doubt] the probability of success for women-owned firms."

Contact Source

National Foundation for Women Business Owners, (310) 495-4975, http://www.nfwbo.org

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.