My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Latest Trends in Biometrics

Would you embed security chips in your employees?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

A new wave is breaking in the business security ocean. Radio frequency identification chips are already used to track everything from packages to lost pets. Now, an Ohio company has become the first to adopt RFID technology for its employees.

CityWatcher.com, a company that provides surveillance security services in Cincinnati, deals with highly sensitive information and therefore needs a high level of access control, says founder Sean Darks, 34. Implanting tiny RFID chips into the arms of himself and two willing employees (two other employees opted for RFID key chains instead) has allowed Darks to tightly control access to secure areas. "We were looking for a unique solution," says Darks, "something that was different and fairly simple as far as operation."

The issue of implanting an employee with an RFID chip is a controversial one. Critics raise questions about employee privacy and civil liberty. "The question is, What is the problem I'm trying to solve with the technology? Does the technology do a good job of solving that problem?" says Martin Abrams, executive director of the Center for Information Policy Leadership at law firm Hunton & Williams in Washington, DC. "[Will RFID] allow me to get in the door? In that case, why do we need to embed it in the person? Can't we embed it in a badge?"

Arguably, implanting a chip is more secure and poses no risk of being lost or stolen, like a key chain might. "I would agree with the HR and labor relations folks that this may be a hurdle that will take quite some time to get over," says Ray O'Hara, senior vice president at Vance International Inc., a security consulting company based in Oakton, Virginia. "I think it's going to be a big sell to get it [widely adopted] in the workplace."

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

3 Ways You Can Avoid Wasting Your Company's Money on Technology

Technology

Facebook vs Google and the Future of App Development

Technology

What Happens When the Technology You Built Your Company on Becomes Obsolete?