Export with Ease

A free online filing system makes your mandatory paperwork a breeze.

July 1, 2006 1 min read

This story appears in the July 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Complying with export laws just got simpler. AESDirect, a free and highly sophisticated system, simplifies the process of filing Shipper's Export Declaration information to the Automated Export System. Though as of press time a date hadn't been set, it will soon become mandatory to file all your export documentation electronically. AES-Direct offers these benefits:

1. Ensures export compliance: It returns a confirmation number to verify that you successfully filed your export documentation.

2. Corrects errors: Get immediate feedback when data is omitted or incorrect, and correct errors at any time.

3. Eliminates paper review: Say goodbye to the time delays of handling paper.

4. Stays up-to-date with various trade agreements: AES conforms to NAFTA and GATT, making it easier to do business in multiple countries.

5. Evaluates and measures potential markets: Accurate and timely export statistics help your business stay ahead.

For further information, visit AESDirector call the AES hotline at (800) 549-0595.