Double Dipping

July 1, 2006 2 min read

You may call it love at first sight--or at first bite. While attending a business event, Pete Kraehmer caught sight of a Sir Chocolatechocolate fountain. "It had the 'wow' factor," says Kraehmer, 39. "It was very eye-catching. Between the chocolate fountain, the presentation and the flavor of the chocolate, it was phenomenal."

The chance encounter hit a soft spot with Kraehmer and marked the beginning of his double life. By day, he's vice president of sales for a telecommunications company. By night, he's a chocolate fountain franchisee, turning events into tasty memories with his fondue fountain and dipping delicacies that range from strawberries to coconut macaroons. His schedule gets hectic at times, but the extra work comes with sweet rewards. Says Kraehmer, "It's awesome at the end of the day to say this is mine."

Kraehmer became Sir Chocolate's first franchisee in October 2004, and since then, has successfully turned heads at events ranging from weddings to holiday parties. No matter what the event, he finds people's reactions are always the same. "I have a 2- and a 5-year-old, and everything is new to them. Their faces light up at everything," says Kraehmer. "You see that same expression on an adult. It's just like, 'Wow, this is so cool.'" Last year, Kraehmer's Virginia Beach, Virginia-based franchise grossed more than $50,000 in sales, making it easy for him to fall deeper in love than ever.