My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Candid Camera

Integrating a webcam into his site has helped this scuba retailer reel in extra sales.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the July 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Webcams generally let viewers catch a glimpse of the happenings at exciting locations such as Times Square and stadium construction sites. In Dallas, however, Larry Dague, 48, installed a webcam in his scuba equipment shop that quickly turned into a clever marketing tool, generating sales and contributing to the shop's 40 percent annual growth.

At ScubaToys, which has 2006 projected sales of $5 million, 80 percent of sales are internet-driven. The webcam started out as an inexpensive security camera-turned-cool toy in 2002, but Dague quickly realized its sales and customer-support benefits. "The technology creates a richer retail experience and helps build credibility and trust with online customers," he says.

The webcam also helps personalize internet shopping: When customers call with questions, Dague takes products to the webcam--and now attributes at least four sales every day to the technology.

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Here's How Lenny Kravitz Creates Something Out of Nothing in Business and Art

Starting a Business

How These 2 Brothers Started a Company Together While Living in Different Cities

Starting a Business

The Biggest Lesson I Learned Working for Elon Musk at Tesla