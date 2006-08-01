My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Glow On

This entrepreneur found a business idea in a material that sparked his creativity.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the August 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When it comes to the uses of electroluminescent wire, many might draw a blank. Others, like Benjamin James Jr., founder of production company Funhouse Productions, see the bendable, glowing phosphor wire and envision a luminescent, colorful school of 4-foot fish swimming through the pitch-dark Nevada desert.

In 1999, James brought his fish to life at Burning Man, an annual art festival, and was further inspired to import the Israeli-made wire after realizing how difficult the material was to obtain. He trademarked the wire Cool Neon and revolutionized his 12-year-old Oakland, California, business by becoming the primary source for wire artists worldwide. Cool Neon applications range from necklaces to safety lighting. And with help from his eager friends, James has taken on some innovative projects, including making glowing suits for the recording artist Beck. "There's a wide margin between business and pleasure," says James, 40, who expects 2006 sales to exceed $450,000. "It's so wide that there's plenty of room for all my friends to dance on the line."

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Here's How Lenny Kravitz Creates Something Out of Nothing in Business and Art

Starting a Business

How These 2 Brothers Started a Company Together While Living in Different Cities

Starting a Business

The Biggest Lesson I Learned Working for Elon Musk at Tesla