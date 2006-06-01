My Queue

Screen Test

Digital displays are all the rage in advertising, and someone has to bring them to life.
This story appears in the June 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Entrepreneurs are known for thinking outside the box, but Vanessa Ogle can't keep her mind off what's happening on the inside. Wherever there's digital sign-age--or advertising content displayed on monitors in retail environments--Ogle's 30-employee company, Enseo Inc., is likely behind the screen.

The Richardson, Texas, business designs and produces hardware and software solutions, called Digital Media Engines, that make high-tech advertising possible. From in-flight entertainment to information channels in business lobbies to plasma screens that double as billboards, digital signage has become a hot topic in the advertising industry--and for good reason. "There has been a very definable and quantifiable increase in return on that advertising dollar," says Ogle, 35, whose 6-year-old company had 2005 sales of $8 million. As digital media becomes more ubiquitous, you can bet Ogle will be there every step of the way.

