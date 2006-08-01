Close to Home

No need to look overseas--thanks to one entrepreneur, tech talent is just around the corner.

Kathy Brittain white is proving that some of the best talent can be found in overlooked places. In 2003, White left her position as chief information officer at Cardinal Health Inc. to start Rural Sourcing Inc., a Durham, North Carolina, IT development company that outsources to places as domestic as Jonesboro, Arkansas. White's business helps companies fulfill their IT needs on American soil while allowing IT professionals to pursue big career goals in small cities. Says White, 56, "It's a lower-cost talent base [and] an untapped work force. I believe [using it] is very good for the United States."

White has attracted clients ranging from small businesses to major manufacturing companies and aims to become a national presence. Her homeshoring business model is certainly putting Rural Sourcing on the map: With locations in Arkansas, Missouri and North Carolina, the company's 2006 sales are expected to reach $2.5 million.