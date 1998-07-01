Pay To Play

Survival of the richest?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Search engines usually satisfy search requests in one of two ways. Full text engines such as Digital's Alta Vista rely on a database algorithm to search for keywords within the Web site without regard to its actual content, while directory-style sites such as Yahoo! scan through an index of sites reviewed and categorized by a human editorial staff.

Goto.com, however, is completely different. Launched in February by Pasadena, California-based idealab!, an Internet business incubator, Goto's search engine lists search results according to how much a Web site's sponsor pays during a real-time competitive bidding process. So if Ford outbids Chevrolet in the open auction, the next time a user types in a search request for automobiles, the Ford site will appear at the top of the search result list. The results, which also include the price per word paid by a company's site, are ranked with the highest bidders at the top, followed by the best sites (selected by Goto's editorial staff) and, at the bottom, nonpaying sites.

"Goto addresses the need of commercial enterprises and corporate brands to ensure that their message is being delivered," says Bill Gross, chairman of idealab!

Since Goto.com ranks search results by the amount a site pays for the privilege, users should be aware that a particular ranking in no way reflects the true popularity or quality of the site or its sponsoring company. To get a second opinion on Goto's offerings, try the same search on a number of different engines.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.