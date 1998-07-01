No Sweat

Sporting apparel with attitude.
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

No doubt about it: The women's market is proving to be the sporting industry's hottest commodity these days.

That's good news for Girl World Sports Inc., a $3 million Houston apparel design and manufacturing business. Launched in 1996, the company's three founders have their T-shirts, hats and tank tops on shelves nationwide in well-known retail outlets such as Lady Foot Locker.

Their bestsellers include colorful T-shirts sporting sayings such as "Games Real Girls Play" and "Girls Rule the Court," as well as baseball caps imprinted with the words "Go Girl."

"It's all about attitude verbiage," says Bridget Degan, 38, who launched the business with fellow sports lovers Ellen Krantz, 35, and Sasha Milby, 32.

Their timing couldn't have been better. Mega-manufacturer Champion now uses Girl World graphics exclusively on its official Women's National Basketball Association T-shirt line. Looks like their hoop dreams are fast becoming reality.

Shining Examples

Time for the 1998 North Star Awards!

By Charlotte Mulhern

It's that time of year again--time for supporters of women-owned businesses to earn some recognition from the annual North Star Awards program. Established two years ago by the National Association of Women's Business Advocates (NAWBA), the program honors organizations that are committed to the advancement of women's business.

Four winners will be selected; award recipients will be announced on October 13, and applications are due by August 28. For information, contact Mollie Cole at (312) 814-7170 or mcole@commerce.state.ill.us

Contact Source

Girl World Sports Inc., 1022 Wirt Rd., #312, Houston, TX 77055, (800) 729-9233.

