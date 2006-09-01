My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

The Tic Tax Advantage

Form a partnership to invest in property.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Priced out of the soaring real estate market, but still want a piece of the pie? Real estate investors are turning to tenancies in common, or TICs, for the twin benefits of increased buying power and greater flexibility.

Under the TIC ownership structure, multiple parties can pool resources to buy property. The ownership stakes can vary, with any income produced or expenses incurred passing to the tenants according to their percentage of ownership. What's more, tenants retain the right to sell their interests at any point, says Craig Brown, vice president of Investment Property Exchange in Dallas, who explains that groups that form a limited partnership to invest in real estate have less flexibility.

"TICs let owners go their separate ways," Brown says. "One person can sell and pay tax on their capital gains. Another [can] defer taxes by exercising a 1031 exchange and reinvesting the money--everyone gets to do what they want with their piece of the pie." As individual fractional owners, tenants in common can also take tax deductions for the depreciation of an investment property. "If you formed a partnership to invest in property, the partnership entity--not the individual investors--would get that depreciation," explains Brown.

But the tax advantages of a TIC come with a caveat--namely that your co-tenants have the same rights. "It can be a great structure for friends who want to own property together," says Brown. "But when one investor sells, the others may end up owning property with someone they don't know, or you can have an argument and the investment can become cumbersome."

Jennifer Pellet is a New York City freelance writer specializing in business and finance.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to (Politely) Get Someone to Sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement

Small Business Heroes

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works

Starting a Business

10 Things to Consider When Choosing a Location for Your Business