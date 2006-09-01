Instant Classics

A toy company breaks from the more-is-better mind-set and returns to vintage characters.

Bucking conventional wisdom, which dictates that toys should be pop-culture-driven with mechanical elements, Yottoy Productions creates toys inspired by vintage storybook characters. "While most of our [competitors] make toys with buttons, bells and whistles, we've always believed a toy should be 90 percent child and 10 percent toy," explains founder and president Kate Karcher Clark, 40. "We hit on something no one else was doing."