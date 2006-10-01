My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Going Nuts

Limiting distribution brought this peanut and almond spread company out of its shell.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the October 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

There's nothing more refined than all-natural, organic, nonhydrogenated peanut or almond spread-especially when the 139 customizable options range from soy nuts to 23-karat edible gold flecks. As the creators of Style Peanut Spread, Andrew and Robin Schiff, 36 and 29, respectively, are as conscientious about where they sell their spreads as they are about what's in them.

Shortly after founding the San Diego business in 2002, this husband-and-wife team launched their line at major retailers, including Costco and Whole Foods Market. Despite impressive sales, they ultimately decided to defy mass consumerism by offering their products solely via their website and their restaurant, Spread, which specializes in all-natural, organic comfort food. "We're about making pristine food for a select number of customers," says Andrew. Year-end sales are expected to reach seven figures, and private

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Starting a Business

How to (Politely) Get Someone to Sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement

Consciousness and Competency Are the Building Blocks of Your Dispensary Business