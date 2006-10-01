Going Nuts

Limiting distribution brought this peanut and almond spread company out of its shell.

There's nothing more refined than all-natural, organic, nonhydrogenated peanut or almond spread-especially when the 139 customizable options range from soy nuts to 23-karat edible gold flecks. As the creators of Style Peanut Spread, Andrew and Robin Schiff, 36 and 29, respectively, are as conscientious about where they sell their spreads as they are about what's in them.

Shortly after founding the San Diego business in 2002, this husband-and-wife team launched their line at major retailers, including Costco and Whole Foods Market. Despite impressive sales, they ultimately decided to defy mass consumerism by offering their products solely via their website and their restaurant, Spread, which specializes in all-natural, organic comfort food. "We're about making pristine food for a select number of customers," says Andrew. Year-end sales are expected to reach seven figures, and private