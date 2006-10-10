Technology

Go Go Gadget

Entrepreneurs reveal their fave tech toys for on-the-go productivity.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2006 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

We may or may not want to admit it, but many of us are addicted to technology. So what tools can't entrepreneurs live without?

"I take it everywhere," says Donna Childs, 39, of her Hewlett-Packard tablet PC. As the founder of Childs Capital LLC, a Wall Street firm that seeks to alleviate poverty in developing nations by investing in private enterprise, her business trips take her around the world, from Africa to Latin America. "I detach the screen to take notes when I'm in the field or in meetings," Childs says. "It's great for portability."

Josh Kerr's Palm Treo allows him to work as if he were in the office, whether he's "on vacation, at an off-site client meeting or anywhere I get a cell phone signal," says Kerr, 32. The founder of Ideal Science, an Austin, Texas, software developer, says his Treo helps him stay in touch while he's on the go.

Rich Rivaux, 33, knows what that means. He's the founder of Intersec Tactical, a military and police equipment store in Galveston, Texas. While deployed in Honduras, Rivaux, a member of the Army Reserve, continued running his business with the help of his Innoport virtual phone system, which allowed him to receive faxes and voice mails via e-mail. "Automation is a must," Rivaux says. "The more you automate, the less hassle you have to deal with."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

5 Strategic Use Cases for Software in Your Business

Technology

Why Unified Communication Is Essential to Working With Remote, Offshore Teams

Technology

Coronavirus Not Delaying Apple's iPhone SE 2, New iPad Pro, Analyst Says