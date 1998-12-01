Trade Shows

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo
January 9-10, Seattle Center. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.

National Retail Federation's 88th Annual Convention & Expo
January 17-20, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Merchandising and marketing workshops as well as products to help businesses run more efficiently. Contact Donna Dunn, 325 Seventh St. N.W., #1000, Washington D.C., 20004, (202) 783-7971.

Graphics Of The Americas '99
January 22-24, Miami Beach Convention Center. Graphic arts equipment, technology and services. Contact Charlie Premone, Printing Association of Florida, 6095 N.W. 167th St., Suite D-7, Hialeah, FL 33015, (305) 558-4855.

California Bed & Breakfast Innkeeper's 7th Annual Conference
January 31-February 2, Santa Barbara Miramar Resort Hotel, Santa Barbara, California. Software technology, financial information and hands-on workshops. Contact CABBI, 2715 Porter St., Soquel, CA 95073, (408) 462-9191.

Hobby Industry Association Annual Convention And Trade Show
February 4-7, Dallas Convention Center. Crafts, art materials, ceramics, floral accessories and supplies. Contact Susan Danker, Hobby Industry Association, 319 E. 54th St., Elmwood Park, NJ 07407, (201) 794-1133.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo
February 6-7, Meadowlands Convention Center, Secaucus, New Jersey. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.

The Supershow
February 12-15, Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta. International trade show for manufacturers, buyers, suppliers and distributors. Contact Art Boutin, The Supershow, 1450 N.E. 123 St., Miami, FL 33161, (305) 893-8771.

Variety Merchandise Show
February 13-16, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. General merchandise show for retailers. Contact Miller Freeman, 1 Penn Plaza, New York, NY 10119, (212) 714-1300.

Interactive Multimedia '99
February 17-19, Hyatt Orlando Hotel, Kissimmee, Florida. Event designed for individuals who deal with the application of learning technologies, including the Internet, CD-ROMs and satellite TV. Contact the American Society for Training and Development, 1640 King St., Box 1443, Alexandria, VA 22313, (800) 628-2783.

San Francisco International Gift Fair
February 20-24, Moscone Center, San Francisco. Contact George Little Management Inc., 10 Bank St., White Plains, NY 10606-1954, (914) 421-3342.

Portable By Design
February 22-25, San Jose McEnery Center, San Jose, California. Next generation portable-design technology and products. Contact Bill Rutledge, Wireless Systems Design, 611 Rte. 46 West, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604, (201) 393-6225.

