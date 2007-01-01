My Queue

Eastward Ho!

Start your quest for a piece of the Chinese market.
1 min read

This story appears in the January 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If growing U.S. businesses want to maintain their competitive edge, they must effectively market their products to China's 1.3 billion consumers. Start by accessing these trade resources.

1. U.S. Commercial Service China offers effective ways to grow sales in China.
2. UPS China Survey finds that Chinese consumers want more American products!
3. China Commercial Brief includes business tips, U.S. Embassy news, and summaries about developments in China's commercial sectors.
4. Country Commercial guide on china from the U.S. & Foreign Commercial Service gives information on economic and political situations in China relevant to U.S. business interests.
5. China Business Information Center helps your company access the Chinese market.
6. Chinese Business World presents tips on doing business and traveling in China.
7. AsiaNow e-News from the U.S. Commercial Service offers complimentary monthly reports if your product or service is at least 51 percent U.S. content.
8. Alibaba.com serves up buyers and sellers of goods throughout China.

Laurel Delaney runs GlobeTrade.com and LaurelDelaney.com, Chicago-based firms that specialize in international entrepreneurship.

