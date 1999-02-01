Trade Shows

Mark your calendar.

February 1, 1999 3 min read

Magic Marketplace

March 1-4, Las Vegas Convention Center. Men's, women's and children's apparel. Contact Cindy D'Amato, Magic International, 6200 Canoga Ave., #303, Woodland Hills, CA 91367, (818) 593-5000.

National Halloween, Costume & Party Show '99

March 12-16, Rosemont Convention Center, Chicago. Contact Chuck Pearl, Transworld Exhibits Inc., 1850 Oak St., Northfield, IL 60093, (800) 323-5462.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo

March 13-14, Rosemont Convention Center, Chicago. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.

Pet Exposition & Trade Show '99

March 13-14, Tampa Convention Center, Tampa, Florida. Contact Steve King, Clemons & Associates, 5024-R Campbell Blvd., Baltimore, MD 21236-5974, (410) 931-8100.

Atlanta Spring Gift, Accessories & Holiday Market

March 13-16, AmericasMart, Atlanta. Contact Mary Ellen Jackson, AmericasMart, 240 Peachtree St. N.W., Atlanta, GA 30303, (404) 220-3000.

Greater Pittsburgh Restaurant & Foodservice Show

March 14-15, Pittsburgh Expo Mart. Contact Bob Yoffee, Yoffee Exposition Services Inc., 28 Pickwick Rd., Marblehead, MA 01945, (800) 346-7767.

Chicago Gifts and Accessories Market

March 14-16, Chicago Merchandise Mart. Contact Heather Francis, The Merchandise Mart, 200 World Trade Center, #470, Chicago, IL 60654, (312) 527-4141.

The 13th International Conference On Business Incubation

March 21-24, Palmer House Hilton, Chicago. A course on maximizing the impact of incubators on their communities. Contact JoAnn Rollins, National Business Incubation Association, 20 E. Circle Dr., #190, Athens, Ohio 45701, (740) 593-4331.

Transworld's Housewares & Variety Exhibit

March 26-30, Rosemont Convention Center, Chicago. Contact Chuck Pearl, Transworld Exhibits Inc., 1850 Oak St., Northfield, IL 60093, (800) 323-5462.

Support Services Conference & Expo

March 28-April 2, Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC. Customer service and technical support professionals learn to maximize end-user and IT staff productivity, reduce support costs and use new technology systems to retain customers. Contact David Ferrante, ZD Events, 300 First Ave., Needham, MA 02494, (781) 433-1500.

Business Connections '99

March 31-April 1, Prairie Capital Convention Center, Springfield, Illinois. Business products, equipment and technology for the office environment. Contact Ellen Cody, Nessen Company Expositions, 128 John St., Ste. B, P.O. Box 408, Rochester, IL 62563, (800) 637-7360.

1999 Business Expo

March 31-April 1, Colorado Convention Center, Denver. Businesses that service other businesses. Contact Joni Gorden, Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, 1445 Market St., Denver, CO 80202, (303) 620-8026.

Private Label Expo

April 7-9, Las Vegas Convention Center. Retail and wholesale product lines for hard and soft goods. Contact Shane O'Sheeran, Bentley International Group Inc., 3690 S. Eastern Ave., #201, Las Vegas, NV 89109, (800) 859-9247.

International Jewelry Fair/General Merchandise Show

April 10-13, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans. Contact Helen Brett Enterprises Inc., 1988 University Ln., Lisle, IL 60532-4182, (630) 241-9865.

Spring Gift, Decorative Accessories and Furniture Market

April 11-13, L.A. Mart, Los Angeles. Contact Christine Silvestri, L.A. Mart LLC, 1933 S. Broadway, #244, Los Angeles, CA 90007, (800) LA-MART-4.

The Women's Business Round-Up Trade Show

April 20-21, Arlington Convention Center, Arlington, Texas. Women-owned businesses and suppliers. Contact Dana Luna, North Texas Women's Business Council, 1402 Corinth St., Dallas, TX 75215, (214) 428-1990.

Basics of Promotion Marketing Seminar

April 20-22, Hyatt Regency, Los Angeles. Promotion techniques, design and development, including planning for tie-ins and strategic alliances. Contact Promotion Marketing Association Inc., 257 Park Ave. S., 11th Fl., New York, NY 10010, (212) 420-1100.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo

May 22-23, George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.