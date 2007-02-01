My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hawking on Eggshells

Which came first, the advertising or the egg? No matter--now they're together at last.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the February 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

TV ads can be fast-forwarded, radio ads can be tuned out--but eggshell ads just can't be ignored. Major companies are scrambling to participate in a new form of advertising called "On-Egg Messaging," where images are laser-imprinted directly onto eggshells--a technology introduced by Bradley Parker, founder of EggFusion in Deerfield, Illinois. CBS was so impressed that it signed on to be the exclusive advertiser last fall. Under the contract, 35 million eggs were distributed per month to promote the TV network's fall lineup.

While On-Egg Messaging is a great revenue builder, it all hatched from the idea of protecting consumers by marking a freshness date and traceability code on each egg. The date-stamped eggs first hit stores in 2005, and Parker expects to see a positive cash flow this year. Says Parker, 36, "I'm just trying to add some value to an existing process and change the world in a small but effective way."

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works