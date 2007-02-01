Trading Tools

Gain an edge by managing global shipments online.

February 1, 2007 1 min read

This story appears in the February 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It's ironic that the very qualities of the web that lower barriers to entry in the global marketplace also make it difficult for your business to stand out from competitors. So how can you gain a competitive edge? Embrace technology that will transform your international operations. These web-based applications can do just that.

1.The Descartes Systems Group offers the world's largest electronic logistics messaging network and provides services that leverage that information.

2.Exel provides contract logistics services in the U.S. and Canada.

3.Management Dynamics streamlines operations, ensures regulatory compliance and helps companies manage import and export processes end-to-end.

4.TradeBeam enables companies to manage global orders, control shipments and optimize global finance.

5.JPMorgan Chase Vastera helps companies manage their global trade operations by streamlining logistics, monitoring compliance and tracking business performance.

6.UPS Supply Chain Service synchronizes the movement of goods, funds and information.

Laurel Delaney runs GlobeTrade.com and LaurelDelaney.com, Chicago-based firms that specialize in international entrepreneurship.