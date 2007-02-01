Technology

Trading Tools

Gain an edge by managing global shipments online.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the February 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It's ironic that the very qualities of the web that lower barriers to entry in the global marketplace also make it difficult for your business to stand out from competitors. So how can you gain a competitive edge? Embrace technology that will transform your international operations. These web-based applications can do just that.

1.The Descartes Systems Group offers the world's largest electronic logistics messaging network and provides services that leverage that information.

2.Exel provides contract logistics services in the U.S. and Canada.

3.Management Dynamics streamlines operations, ensures regulatory compliance and helps companies manage import and export processes end-to-end.

4.TradeBeam enables companies to manage global orders, control shipments and optimize global finance.

5.JPMorgan Chase Vastera helps companies manage their global trade operations by streamlining logistics, monitoring compliance and tracking business performance.

6.UPS Supply Chain Service synchronizes the movement of goods, funds and information.

Laurel Delaney runs GlobeTrade.com and LaurelDelaney.com, Chicago-based firms that specialize in international entrepreneurship.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

Apple Agrees to Pay $25 Per iPhone Ensnared in 'Batterygate' Slowdowns

Technology

5 Strategic Use Cases for Software in Your Business

Technology

Are You Addicted to Your Phone?