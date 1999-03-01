(E)mail-order Education

Course one: Becoming a restaurateur.

March 1, 1999 1 min read

Thinking about opening a restaurant? An online course called "Starting a Restaurant from Scratch" will guide you through the steps of opening your own eatery. Designed by restaurant consultant Chuck Gohn, the 12-week session covers such topics as industry trends, business plans, menu selection, pricing, legal and tax considerations, financing and marketing.

After enrolling at http://www.ranw.com or by calling (800)?95-2326, you receive one e-mail lesson per week for 12 weeks. Each lesson covers a different topic and includes online business forms, related links and an e-mail discussion post for corresponding with other students. Gohn is also available to students if they have any questions about the coursework.

In addition, the $99.95 program offers special discounts on course-related products and services.