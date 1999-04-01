Do the Math
This story appears in the April 1999 issue of . Subscribe »
After a few hours, the tiny LCD display on most calculators becomes a sight that causes sore eyes. Canon's P121-DH GLOview display calculator takes some of that pain out of tax day with its new display, which features extra-large, illuminated green numbers on a high-contrast, black background. For those who prefer a permanent record of their calculations, the P121-DH uses a serial-impact ink roller printer to produce two-color (red and purple) printouts on standard plain-paper rolls. Designed for ease of use, the calculator also offers a large, ergonomic keypad with oversized keys for quick and comfortable data entry.
P121-DH GLOview
Canon USA
(800) OK-CANON
http://www.usa.canon.com
street Price: $50
Confetti Maker
The Fellowes ShredStik lets you keep confidential documents safe from prying eyes-even after you've thrown them away. This slim, 2-pound paper shredder uses a solid steel cutting system (impervious to paper clips and staples) to turn sheets of paper into unreadable strips of confetti in the blink of an eye. Sized to fit over most wastebaskets, the ShredStik's wide throat and powerful DC motor won't bog down even during high-volume shredding jobs.
ShredStik
Fellowes Manufacturing
(800) 955-3344
http://www.fellowes.com
street Price: $29.99
Double Duty
The Xerox WorkCentre XD100 personal digital laser copier/printer lets you increase productivity without giving up precious desk space. Built around a highly advanced digital-imaging system instead of the standard light lenses found on most copiers, the WorkCentre delivers enhanced image quality even on photographs and documents printed on colored paper. Drawing from a 250-sheet paper tray, the WorkCentre produces 10 copies per minute in copier mode and eight pages per minute in printer mode. Other models in the WorkCentre line offer increased paper capacity, higher resolution and document feeders.
WorkCentre XD100
Xerox
(800) TEAM-XRX
http://www.teamxrx.com
street Price: $1,100