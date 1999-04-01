Do the Math

The latest & greatest high-tech tools and gadgets

April 1, 1999 2 min read

After a few hours, the tiny LCD display on most calculators becomes a sight that causes sore eyes. Canon's P121-DH GLOview display calculator takes some of that pain out of tax day with its new display, which features extra-large, illuminated green numbers on a high-contrast, black background. For those who prefer a permanent record of their calculations, the P121-DH uses a serial-impact ink roller printer to produce two-color (red and purple) printouts on standard plain-paper rolls. Designed for ease of use, the calculator also offers a large, ergonomic keypad with oversized keys for quick and comfortable data entry.

P121-DH GLOview

Canon USA

(800) OK-CANON

http://www.usa.canon.com

street Price: $50

Confetti Maker

The Fellowes ShredStik lets you keep confidential documents safe from prying eyes-even after you've thrown them away. This slim, 2-pound paper shredder uses a solid steel cutting system (impervious to paper clips and staples) to turn sheets of paper into unreadable strips of confetti in the blink of an eye. Sized to fit over most wastebaskets, the ShredStik's wide throat and powerful DC motor won't bog down even during high-volume shredding jobs.

ShredStik

Fellowes Manufacturing

(800) 955-3344

http://www.fellowes.com

street Price: $29.99

Double Duty

The Xerox WorkCentre XD100 personal digital laser copier/printer lets you increase productivity without giving up precious desk space. Built around a highly advanced digital-imaging system instead of the standard light lenses found on most copiers, the WorkCentre delivers enhanced image quality even on photographs and documents printed on colored paper. Drawing from a 250-sheet paper tray, the WorkCentre produces 10 copies per minute in copier mode and eight pages per minute in printer mode. Other models in the WorkCentre line offer increased paper capacity, higher resolution and document feeders.

WorkCentre XD100

Xerox

(800) TEAM-XRX

http://www.teamxrx.com

street Price: $1,100