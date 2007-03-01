My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

In Good Company

Corporate VC funding's on the up. Could you be in the money?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Looking for an influx of both capital and credibility for your growing company? Try corporate America. Thanks to a resurgence over the past 18 months, corporate VC investment is at its highest level since the first quarter of 2002, according to the "Money-Tree Report" by PricewaterhouseCoopers and the National Venture Capital Association.

That's good news for companies like Virtual Iron, a Lowell, Massachusetts-based software firm that scored $3 million in funding from Intel's corporate venture arm. "For an IBM, a Cisco or an Intel, it's hard to be innovative and also manage your business against quarterly results," explains Mike Grandinetti, Virtual Iron's chief marketing officer. "So they're looking to young venture-backed companies for R&D and product development."

That doesn't mean corporate venture funding is any more accessible than traditional VC capital, notes Virtual Iron's founder and CTO, Alex Vasilevsky. "It's difficult for a small startup to get attention from a corporate investor," he says.

Indeed. Siemens Venture Capital, for example, limits itself to the three sectors served by its mother company, Siemens AG. "We have to deliver a value-add to our company on two sides--financial return and innovation," explains Ralf Schnell, president and CEO of the German company's venture arm. "So we have the same expectations as VCs, but we also need investments to be an innovation tool."

For companies that make the grade, corporate investment can offer more than just funding. Says Schnell, whose firm has invested in more than 100 startups and 30 VC funds, "The value-add we offer is access to market and distribution channels that a company would otherwise need to build over time, and expertise in marketing and sales."

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How Startups Can Get in and Stay Competitive in Scaling Industries

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

How to (Politely) Get Someone to Sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement