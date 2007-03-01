Problem Solved

Think fast to be more innovative in your branding.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Would you be surprised to learn that the solution to your innovation problem has already been discovered? Welcome to TRIZ--a Russian acronym for "theory of inventive problem-solving"--a scientific methodology that trains you to search out the ways in which your problems have been solved in the past and modify those classic solutions for your current problems.

According to Jack Hipple, principal of Innovation-TRIZ, an innovation consulting firm in Tampa, Florida, entrepreneurs who want to embrace the innovative potential of TRIZ must rid themselves of ego and the belief that their problem is so unique that no one has ever faced something like it before. "Think about solving an algebraic equation," Hipple says. "If you generalized the problem you were trying to solve, a standard equation would solve it all the time." TRIZ is a science that works in much the same way.

To use TRIZ effectively, you must first define your business problem enough so you can generalize it. "Take a problem in society [or] one that exists in a technical area that has been unsolved for a long time, and look at what keeps it from being solved," says Hipple. "Usually there is some kind of a contradiction." For instance, in designing a car, an inventor might want it to be heavy but fuel-efficient at the same time. One could look at the TRIZ contradiction table, consider how people have previously solved that contradiction in general terms, and then apply it to a specific problem. To see how TRIZ can work for you, check out www.airtriz.org, www.innovationtriz.com and www.triz40.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

How a Surfing Trip Evolved Into a Business With a 9-Digit Valuation

Starting a Business

The Complete, 12-Step Guide to Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Here's What It's Like to Be on 'Elevator Pitch'