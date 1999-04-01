Status Symbol

State-of-the-art tech tools.
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 1999 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine.

Designed for use in a networking environment, Tektronix's Phaser line features high-performance color laser printers equipped with 10BaseT Ethernet networking cards, as well as a variety of user-friendly extras. The latest innovation from Tektronix, the Phaser 740L, comes with PhaserLink job management software that provides information about printer status from off-site locations via the Internet, and a usage profile function that helps keep track of toner consumption and other maintenance requirements. The 740L's print output is 16 pages per minute in black and white, and five per minute in color with the addition of a color cartridge ($550).

Phaser 740l
Tektronix Inc.
(800)835-6100
http://www.tek.com/color_printers
Street Price: $1,500

Lighten Up

Do you get a little nervous relying on hotel wake-up calls when you're meeting with an important client away from home? Feel more secure with the NiteOwl Travel Time clock from Lumatec. The NiteOwl's sleek case conceals a travel alarm clock with a large LCD display and snooze function as well as a swivel-neck krypton lamp bright enough to serve as a reading light or emergency flashlight. The lamp is powered by 2 AA batteries; the alarm clock uses a common watch battery.

Niteowl Travel Time
Lumatec
(512)389-3399
http://www.lumatec.com
Street Price: $29.95

Keep In Touch

The JVC HC-E100 PocketMail portable e-mail device lets you send and receive e-mail through most payphones, analog cellular phones or hotel PBXs, from anywhere in the United States. Simple to use, all you do is compose your message on the unit's alphanumeric keypad, call PocketMail's toll-free number, hold the device up to a phone handset and press a single button. Incoming e-mail messages (which can be filtered for spam) are displayed on a wide, backlit LCD screen. Use of the PocketMail portable e-mail service requires the purchase of a monthly subscription ($9.95 a month) from PocketScience Inc.

HC-E100 Pocketmail
JVC Company of America
(973)315-5000
http://www.jvc.com
Street Price: $129

