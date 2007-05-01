Fountain of Youth

Young employees add spunk to your startup--if you manage them right.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2007 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

For more than 20 years, Jim Kalatschan has found success in the competitive restaurant market of Orange County, California. Kalatschan, founder of TK Burgers, attributes much of this success to his staff, more than half of which is composed of teen workers. "Working with teens is a lot of fun," says Kalatschan, 44. "They teach you how to think young."

At TK Burgers, where photos of the local beach cover each wall and surf movies play in constant rotation, thinking young is the only option. According to Leif H. Smith, president of Personal Best Consulting, a fun work environment is key in motivating teens. "No matter what the job is," says Smith, "when you make it fun, [teens] will stick with it."

The length of time a teen employee will stay with a business is indeterminable, but there are ways to keep them onboard. "I'm incredibly flexible with my scheduling," says Kalatschan. "I have to be; otherwise, they'll quit for a sport or even a weekend vacation."

With week-to-week scheduling and a pool of part-time employees available to work at any of TK Burgers' four locations, scheduling never forces an employee to quit. "Teens are very flexible," says Kalatschan. "They can work one day one week and five days the next."

Kalatschan, who projects sales of more than $2 million for 2007, also recognizes the shortcomings of the teen work force. "They're going to make mistakes, but rather than dismissing them out of anger, you have to be patient," Kalatschan says. "If you don't teach them and give them a second or even a third chance, you'll end up firing them and having to start all over again."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

How a Surfing Trip Evolved Into a Business With a 9-Digit Valuation

Starting a Business

The Complete, 12-Step Guide to Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Here's What It's Like to Be on 'Elevator Pitch'