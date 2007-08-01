My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Boiling Point?

The restaurant industry is feeling the heat.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Across the country, restaurateurs are cooking up a storm, but the industry might be facing its own storm of sorts. Rents are on the rise due to a commercial property squeeze. Labor costs are on the brink of increasing as the federal government recently approved a minimum wage hike and more states propose living wage laws. Food prices are rising, with consumers wanting organic and high-quality products. Will this perfect storm cause a major shakeout?

"This is not the first time our industry is facing business climate hurdles," says Hudson Riehle of the National Restaurant Association, who reports that this year, the industry is posting its 16th consecutive year of real sales growth. Nor are entrepreneurs being deterred by the challenges.

Take Christine Iu, who opened KitchenBarin New York City in March 2006: She found an up-and-coming area where prices were still reasonable to open her restaurant/cafe/bar; she maximizes productivity by engaging employees in multiple tasks; and she changes the menu seasonally to stabilize food costs. Iu, 37, projects about $750,000 in year-end sales.

Lloyd Gordon, founder of restaurant consulting firm GEC Consultants, predicts that the winning ingredient will be efficiency. Riehle agrees and recommends using conserving equipment, exploring local suppliers to minimize shipping costs and get the freshest ingredients, and investing in staff development to retain employees. Doing so will help you steer clear of the chopping board.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

These Are the 20 Best Cities to Start a Business

Starting a Business

4 Signs You're Expert Enough to Launch a Consulting Business

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset