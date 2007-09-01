Set your Sites

My Queue

Looking for a redesign with some flash?
This story appears in the September 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Loaded with possibilities, Adobe's Creative Suite 3 Web Premium combines improved versions of Adobe's design tools. For example, Contribute allows you to change HTML code on your website without changing the design, and Flash Professional lets you create high-impact content for all web platforms. The suite has all you need to maintain an interactive website.

Adobe
Creative Suite 3 Web Premium
Adobe.com
Price: $1,599

