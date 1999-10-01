Postscript

Nothing temp about it

October 1, 1999

THEN: John Chuang, 33, founder of Mactemps, was featured in our November 1998 "Young Millionaires"article. With an initial loan of $5,000 that "took months of hard negotiating" and a small Harvard Square storefront, his temporary employment agency of Mac-trained personnel spawned offices in 35 cities and seven countries, and he projected 1998 sales at $130 million.

NOW: Sure enough, Chuang hit that $130 million mark. Mactemps has since acquired the corporate moniker Aquent and relaunched into a full-service agency for independent professionals, including freelancers, contract workers and temporary employees. Chuang remains CEO, overseeing 41 offices in 10 countries, a Web site, an e-zine (Aquentmagazine.com) and a niche search engine. Aquent provides experts in Web design, print design and technology, placing over 35,000 professionals in permanent and contract positions.

You Heard It Here

THEN: In 1991 and 1992, we listed audiobook stores as a hot business to be in, with industry sales at an estimated $1 billion and more than 30,000 titles available. A product that "transformed downtime into uptime," we dubbed it the "new entertainment medium," the ultimate product for a population that prides itself on being able to do two things at once.

NOW: After reading our listings and sending away for Entrepreneur's Business Start-Up Guide How To Start Your Own Audio-Book Store (no longer published), Riverside, California, resident Ric Berg, 47, jumped on the bandwagon and opened The Audio Store in February 1994. In 1997, he partnered with Southield, Michigan-based Talking Book World, and today, he's vice president of operations and co-owner along with co-founders Richard Simtob and Tyrone Pereira. With a total of 40 stores in the United States and Canada, Talking Book World has reaped systemwide sales of about $7 million, contributing vastly to the now more than $2 billion industry.

Toe-tappin', hum-inducin', finger-snappin' . . .

On-hold music--the opiate of customers everywhere. Curious what music businesses request most? We conducted an informal survey of several on-hold music providers:

1. Light jazz

2. Contemporary pop

3. Classical

