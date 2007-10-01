My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

New Biz on the Block

Our listing of new franchises offers a fountain of youth--and opportunity.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read

This story appears in the October 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Hamburger and ice cream franchises are fine for those who want to go where many have gone before. But if you consider yourself somewhat of a visionary, you might be in the market for a new flavor of franchise with some legitimate buzz behind it. How do you get in on a franchise before the entire nation has heard of it? A good place to start is our listing of new franchises, which gives information on companies--providing everything from cereal to chiropractic services--that started franchising in either 2006 or 2007.

This is not a ranking and is not intended to endorse any specific franchise. Rather, it's a first step in your own research, which should include reading the franchise company's literature (including its Uniform Franchise Offering Circular and financial statements), calling and visiting existing franchisees, and consulting with an attorney and an accountant.

For a complete listing of new franchises, plus articles on how to research a new franchise, visit Entrepreneur's FranchiseZone.

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Use These 3 Strategies for Your Food Startup to Stand Out and Take Off

Starting a Business

8 Tips to Get Your Business Going, Even if You Don't Know Where to Start

Starting a Business

5 Reasons to Buy a Successful Business Instead of Starting a New One From Scratch