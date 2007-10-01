New Biz on the Block

Our listing of new franchises offers a fountain of youth--and opportunity.

Hamburger and ice cream franchises are fine for those who want to go where many have gone before. But if you consider yourself somewhat of a visionary, you might be in the market for a new flavor of franchise with some legitimate buzz behind it. How do you get in on a franchise before the entire nation has heard of it? A good place to start is our listing of new franchises, which gives information on companies--providing everything from cereal to chiropractic services--that started franchising in either 2006 or 2007.

This is not a ranking and is not intended to endorse any specific franchise. Rather, it's a first step in your own research, which should include reading the franchise company's literature (including its Uniform Franchise Offering Circular and financial statements), calling and visiting existing franchisees, and consulting with an attorney and an accountant.

For a complete listing of new franchises, plus articles on how to research a new franchise, visit Entrepreneur's FranchiseZone.