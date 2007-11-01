My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

When Your Equipment Breaks Down

If it has moving parts or electronic components, it can break. And if it breaks unexpectedly, you can bet that it won't happen at a convenient time--and that it will cost you.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Protecting your company from equipment breakdowns requires prevention tactics, alternative resources and insurance.

Maintenance is key to preventing breakdowns, says Chris Murphy, 43, president of Murphy Lighting Systems, a lighting control systems integrator with offices in Orlando, Florida, and Chatsworth, California. "Almost everything you buy has a recommended maintenance schedule," says Murphy. "Complying with that schedule will help extend the life of your equipment and keep your warranty protection in force."

Computers and other equipment containing delicate electronics are also susceptible to damage from lightning and power fluctuations. Murphy recommends using quality surge protectors and uninterruptible power supplies, or UPSs, and offers these items as part of the lighting systems he sells. If customers decline that part of the package, he urges them to buy at least standard UPS equipment elsewhere.

All the electronic equipment in Murphy's office is wired into a UPS bank. "If we have a power outage, it gives us time to properly shut down the computers and put them to bed until the power comes back on," he says. "In some cases, it gives us enough work time to finish a project if we need to."

Of course, there's no guarantee that even well-maintained equipment won't fail at some point, which makes backups for both your data and production systems critical. If it's not practical or realistic for you to duplicate your equipment, risk management consultant Brad Forsythe recommends forming alliances with other companies to provide mutual assistance in the event of an equipment breakdown or other business interruption.

Make this a competitive advantage by letting customers know that you have a preventive maintenance program, effective backups and alternate sources, advises Forsythe, president of Best Practice Advisors LLC. "Your customers want to make sure their business needs will be cared for," he says.

Finally, consult with your insurance agent about equipment breakdown coverage. But don't make insurance your first line of defense. Without an equipment breakdown recovery plan, Forsythe says, "by the time you're collecting on the insurance policy, you may already be out of business." Equipment breakdown insurance can pick up the cost of fixing a covered item and even pay for related property damage, lost business income and other costs incurred due to the breakdown while your backup plan keeps your business running and your customers happy.

Jacquelyn Lynn is a freelance business writer in Orlando, Florida.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Use These 3 Strategies for Your Food Startup to Stand Out and Take Off

Ready For Anything

No Money to Start? No Problem. Try These 5 Options to Fund Your Business.