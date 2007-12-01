My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Trade Show Business

Pack up your business and hit the road--it's trade show time.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2007 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

Sue Sullivan and Carol Bosworth never dreamed their Sweet Heat Chipotle sauce would someday be distributed in stores nationwide. But now, the sauce they created for a catering gig can be found in specialty stores across the country and in Canada.

Hot Squeeze founders Sullivan, 46, and Bosworth, 60, found that getting the word out at trade shows was a key part of their Atlanta-based business' success. When they attended the New York Fancy Food Show, they met a variety of retailers and amassed a list of contacts that helped them land their first regional distribution deal with Whole Foods. They also learned the differences between buyers and brokers and discovered the benefits of being a woman-owned business--including waived slotting fees at Kroger.

It's critical to incorporate trade shows into your overall marketing scheme, says Susan Friedmann, author of the Secrets of Successful Exhibiting book series. "Every industry has a trade show," Friedmann says. "Depending on what industry you're in, you have to pick the show or shows your target market attends," such as shows for food retailers or pet-product stores. You should also decide what you want to get out of the show. Sullivan and Bosworth wanted industry contacts so they could make future sales. Their efforts are paying off for Hot Squeeze, which projects 2007 sales of $75,000.

To keep costs down, Sullivan and Bosworth shared an exhibitor's booth with another entrepreneur. However, Friedmann says sharing a booth can be tricky because people may not know who is doing what, so make sure there is a clear delineation.

The most important step, though, is just to be there. "If you want to have a successful product," says Sullivan, "you need to do these shows."

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Use These 3 Strategies for Your Food Startup to Stand Out and Take Off

Ready For Anything

No Money to Start? No Problem. Try These 5 Options to Fund Your Business.