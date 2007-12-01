Work It Out

Stay fit--even when you're glued to your desk--with these office workout resources.
This story appears in the December 2007 issue of Entrepreneur.

FlowYou can perform these seven five-minute video exercises while sitting at your desk; the software program reminds you when it's time to shake your limbs and get the blood flowing. It also has a nutrition guide to promote healthy eating habits.

StretchWare: Bob Anderson, author of Stretching in the Office, has developed software that demonstrates stretching exercises you can do at work. Choose your routines and set the program--which can be purchased or downloaded for $24.95--to remind you when it's time for a workout. Yoga at Work Video Classes: Become a member of this site and you can watch instructional videos online. The videos vary from short yoga exercises, such as the five-minute "Seated Worktime Energy Flow," to "Worktime Energy Flow Extended," which lasts 11 minutes.

New Hues
Say hello to colors that pop.

As the seasons change, so do colors, and Fashiontrendsetter.com's roundup of color trends points out which hues are hot this season. Think earthy tones and rich, dark colors that represent the environmentally-friendly movements happening in the business world. Fresh greens, pale yellows and natural blues are in; drab olives and browns are out. New technology is represented by grays and intense colors like red, pink, violet and various shades of green.

Spread the Word
Try these tools, and ramping up your press release distribution is as easy as point and click.

Marketwire: Target your press release's destination by selecting from geographic distribution, specialty markets, trade media or a customized distribution list (costs vary).

PR.com: This site offers free distribution of press releases via online mediums such as Google News, search engines and e-mails to journalists and other worldwide contacts, as well as the website itself.

PR Newswire: You can submit press releases or search for article queries from journalists for an annual membership fee of $150; distribution costs vary.

PRWeb: PRWeb's clientele varies from Fortune 500 companies to small startups and generates more than 50 million page views each month. It costs $80 per press release for standard visibility.

SBWire: Choose from two methods of distribution for your press releases: rapid or standard. Prices start at $19.95 per use.

