Camp Grown-Up

All the fun of running a camp--without those pesky kids

January 1, 2000 1 min read

Spending nights in tents with a bunch of strangers may seem less idyllic than relaxing by the pool at some luxurious resort, but grown-up camps may well be the better alternative for the whole mellowing goal. Indeed, sports camps, cooking camps and even camps offering a dose of hippie culture have recently captivated vacation-needy workaholics. One such camp, Camp Winnarainbow near Laytonville, California, is run by Wavy Gravy, who served as chief of the Please Force at the original Woodstock. Like a fun-focused summer camp for adults, Winnarainbow offers activities from circus arts (you know, trapeze and stilts) to poetry readings and talent shows.

