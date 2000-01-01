Sweet Dreams

Zzzz. Zzzz. Zzzz. Millions wish it was that simple.

January 1, 2000 1 min read

When your spouse delicately expresses that sleeping with you is like sharing a bed with a Rockettes hopeful, or that in between your ocean-liner-like snores, he or she contemplates dialing 911 due to your intermittent cessation of breath, you're among a reported 80 percent of adults who have a sleep disorder. According to the National Sleep Foundation, sleep deprivation and fatigue-related error cause more than $100 billion in damages annually in the United States, and is figured to contribute to more than 100,000 transportation crashes alone.

With an increased awareness of sleep apnea, insomnia, restless-leg syndrome and 81 other known nocturnal disorders, millions of Americans have realized the importance of therapeutic intervention. Among the products for facilitating a good night's sleep are Origins' Sensory Therapy "sleep" line of bath soak, tea and pillow mist for the rejuvenation of a society shunning the "fast-lane" lifestyle.

Contact Source

Origins, (800) ORIGINS, http://www.origins.com