In Whom We Trust
This story appears in the February 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
You can't always turn to your accountants or lawyers for advice. We asked a few entrepreneurs to shine light on their guiding lights.
Heather Allard, 38; 2 Virtues Inc., an infant and toddler sleepwear company in Providence, Rhode Island, projects sales of $500,000 for 2008: "I usually talk to my husband after discussing things with my mother. Aside from being my mother, she is a surprisingly savvy woman who sees things objectively."
Donna Maria Coles Johnson, 45; Indie Business Media LLC, a network of business services and resources based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Projects sales of $275,000 to $300,000 for 2008: "[My brother] supports me when I do well and tells the truth when I screw up. He always takes my phone calls, even when he's in a meeting, and he has been a good shoulder to cry on."
Jeff Cannon, 42; The Cannon Group, an integrated communications firm in New York City, Projects sales of $1.5 million for 2008: "[My wife] is an accomplished business executive with real experience. She gives me honest feedback and will tell me when an idea is bad. I rely on her for a wide range of elements in my life and receive unbiased, straightforward responses."