In Whom We Trust

Entrepreneurs' best advisors can be found close to home.

February 1, 2008 1 min read

You can't always turn to your accountants or lawyers for advice. We asked a few entrepreneurs to shine light on their guiding lights.

Heather Allard, 38; 2 Virtues Inc., an infant and toddler sleepwear company in Providence, Rhode Island, projects sales of $500,000 for 2008: "I usually talk to my husband after discussing things with my mother. Aside from being my mother, she is a surprisingly savvy woman who sees things objectively."

Donna Maria Coles Johnson, 45; Indie Business Media LLC, a network of business services and resources based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Projects sales of $275,000 to $300,000 for 2008: "[My brother] supports me when I do well and tells the truth when I screw up. He always takes my phone calls, even when he's in a meeting, and he has been a good shoulder to cry on."